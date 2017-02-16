Swabi police arrest 150 suspects

SWABI: The district police have arrested over 150 suspected suspects including Afghan nationals and proclaimed offenders during search operations in different areas of Swabi on Thursday.

Police said weapons and drugs from the possession of some of the suspects, which included guns, rifles, shotguns, pistols, hundred rounds of different bores and hashish were also recovered.

All the suspects have been shifted to concern police stations for further investigations.

This operation was conducted on information provided by the intelligence agencies on presence of suspected persons.