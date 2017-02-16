Situation in Karachi is conducive for investment: Governor Zubair

KARACHI: The Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, has said that the prevailing situation in Karachi is very conducive for investment.

He was talking to chairman of the National Assembly on Finance, Revenue and Privatization, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, who called on him at the Governor House on Wednesday.

The Governor pointed out that in the wake of improvement in law and order in the metropolis, the situation for investment has become very conducive.

He said that we would have to ensure that Karachi get a prominent place on the world map as far as economic activities are concerned.

Muhammad Zubair stated that Karachi is the economic and commercial hub of the country and its progress in the realms of commercial activities would be beneficial for the entire country.

He said that the government is extending every cooperation to the foreign investors as well. APP