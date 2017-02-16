Senate Chairman disallows adjournment motion for debate over LG system

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Wednesday did not allow admitting an adjournment motion for debate about prevailing situation throughout the country in the light of Article 140-A whereby the constitution mandates not only the establishment of Local Governments but also delegation of political, administration and financial powers to the local government representatives.

The adjournment motion was jointly moved by Azam Khan Swati, Farhatullah Babar and others in the House.

The Chairman advised them to bring a resolution under rule 134 as LG system was the responsibility of the provincial governments. The provincial governments have already passed LG Act in their respective provinces, he added. Meanwhile, Mian Muhamamd Ateeq Sheikh and Mohammad Azam Swati withdrew their adjournment motions.

Chairman Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privilege Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini presented two reports of the committee in the House.

The reports included contempt of the House by Deputy Secretary Finance Ministry Muhammad Ayub Khan by referring the matter raised by Senator Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan on October 4, 2016,regarding unequal distribution of funds in PSDP and non-releasing of funds allocated for small provinces and conversion of building constructed for surgical ICU ward of Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar into offices with consulting Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bailour as the building was constructed out of the development funds provided by him. APP