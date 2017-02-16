SC will announce Panama case verdict next week: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that decision in Panama case will come in next week.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court (SC) after hearing of Panama case he said it is our victory that for the first time ever, accountability of the powerful is being held and termed it as a real change.

Imran khan added that Sharif family’s council once again questioned the jurisdiction of apex court. Sharif family admitted in court that Qatari prince is their business partner, and it is corruption to award government contracts to a business partner, he added.

Imran Khan told media that SC has termed the Qatari letter a story. He said the real money trail is Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement. Khan claimed that the actual documents of Sharif family are abroad. PTI chief also said that Pakistan’s biggest problem at the moment is that its people do not pay taxes.

He added that Salman Akram said Maryam Nawaz was trustee for only four months. Hussain Nawaz said in an interview in 2016 that Maryam Nawaz was trustee, Khan added.

PTI chairman asked Sharif family to sue International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) if the documents presented by it are forged or fake.

He told media that SC has summoned chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday and the case has been adjourned till then.