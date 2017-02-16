Protest rally in Srinagar against Kulgam killings

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leaders and activists took out a protest rally in Srinagar against the recent killing of youth by Indian troops in Kulgam.

The leaders and activists of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front besides a large number of people took out the rally from Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

However, Indian police used force on the protestors and stopped them from marching ahead from Khawaja Bazaar.

Prominent among those who attended the rally included Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Muhammad Shafi Khan, Ghulam Hassan Mir and Jaffar Kashmiri.

Meanwhile, Duty Grand Mufti of occupied Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the Kulgam martyrs.

“Our youth are sacrificing their precious lives for a sacred cause and it is our responsibility to carry their mission to its logical end,” he said. He also urged India to give up its intransigence on the Kashmir dispute and resolve it in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.