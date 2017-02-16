Pressure on Wenger as never before

LONDON: “Every good story has an ending. Au revoir Arsene,” read the words on a sticker on display in Boreham wood, a commuter town where north London side Arsenal enjoy strong support.



That sticker has been on display for several months and the words were positively polite compared to the torrent of criticism Arsene Wenger, Arsenal’s manager for over 20 years, faced following the Gunners’ humiliating 5-1 loss away to Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Of course there is still a home leg to come but having seen their side lose in the last 16 in each of the past six seasons, even loyal Arsenal fans will have few hopes of a spectacular reversal of fortune when German giants Bayern arrive at the Emirates on March 7.

This defeat was compounded by a recent shock league loss to Watford and an ensuing, rather more predictable defeat by Chelsea that between them appeared to have scuppered Arsenal’s hopes of a first Premier League title since 2004.

Veteran manager Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has always previously appeared defiant in the face of criticism, so much so that some have suggested the best thing for those who want the 67-year-old Frenchman to leave Arsenal is to stay silent.

Yet what might hurt a proud man most was the evident pity behind the comments of those who reckoned his time was up after a Munich mauling where Arsenal, level at the break after Alexis Sanchez cancelled out Arjen Robben’s opener, were swept away by goals from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller either side of Thiago’s double.

“The fact that he hasn’t been able to get a response from the players in the last few weeks might be the final straw,” former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon told ITV.