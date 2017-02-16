New talks seek to end Syria’s war after nearly six years

BEIRUT: As Syria’s war approaches its seventh year, two new rounds of talks on resolving the conflict are scheduled to take place in Astana and Geneva.

Here are some questions and answers about the upcoming talks:

The first meeting is in the Kazakh capital Astana, and is expected to build on talks held there last month sponsored by the Syrian government’s allies Russia and Iran, and Turkey.

The Kazakh foreign ministry said representatives from the government and armed militants, as well as UN envoy Staffan de Mistura and US officials, would be invited to the February 15-16 talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said the Astana meeting would be a chance to “monitor the commitment of different parties to refrain from using force and to promote, encourage, the political process.” A Syrian source close to the government said the discussions in Astana would be “purely military.” By comparison, a second meeting in Geneva now scheduled for February 23 and sponsored by the UN is expected to focus on the key issues that divide the two sides, including the fate of President al-Assad. Agencies