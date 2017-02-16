Malaysia pledges to return Kim body after autopsy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will return the body of the half-brother of North Korea’s leader, the country’s deputy prime minister said Thursday, as police probing the airport assassination quizzed three suspects.

South Korea says female agents working for Pyongyang poisoned Kim Jong-Nam as he readied to board a flight on Monday.

North Korea has made no comment on the killing, but its diplomats objected to an autopsy Malaysian investigators carried out, a senior official said.

A woman with an Indonesian passport was taken into custody overnight after her 26-year-old Malaysian boyfriend Muhammad Farid Bin Jalaluddin was arrested,police statements said.

The pair were being questioned along with a 28-year-old woman with a Vietnamese travel document detained on Wednesday by detectives trying to get to the bottom of the murder of the estranged playboy brother of Kim Jong-Un.

The portly 45-year-old Jong-Nam had some kind of liquid sprayed in his face after being set upon by two women, Malaysian police have said.

He was rushed to hospital suffering from a seizure, but was dead before he got there.

CCTV images that emerged in Malaysian media, purportedly of one of the suspects, showed an Asian woman wearing a white top with the letters “LOL”emblazoned on the front.

Officers had obtained a seven-day remand order for the first suspect, named as Doan Thi Huong, and for 25-year-old Indonesian passport holder Siti Aishah, Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat told AFP.

Jakarta’s embassy in Kuala Lumpur said they believed Aishah to be an Indonesian citizen “based on preliminary data” and were seeking to give her legal support. Vietnam’s foreign ministry said they were cooperating with the investigation.