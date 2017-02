Lahore Qalandars set 180-run target for Karachi Kings

SHARJAH: Lahore Qalandars have set a target of 180 runs for Karachi Kings in the 8th match of Pakistan Super League on Wednesday at Sharjah, thanks to brilliant batting by Fakhr Zaman.

New Zealander Grant Elliot, West Indian Sunil Narine and Pakistan’s wicket keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan played responsibly towards the end to take Lahore’s score 179 for 8 in twenty overs.

Karachi Kings:

C Gayle, Babar Azam, K Sangakkara (c & wk), K Pollard, Shoaib Malik, R Bopara, Imad Wasim, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, Usman Khan.

Lahore Qalandars:

J Roy, B McCullum (c), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, G Elliott, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), S Narine, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Irfan.