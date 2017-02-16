Indian forces indulge in terror activities in Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Indian forces repeatedly indulge in ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary as it wants to desperately divert the world’s attention from the genocide and grave human rights violations committed by the Indian occupation forces against defenceless Kashmiris in occupied valley.



Responding to a question about the repeated violation of LoC ceasefire by India, the spokesperson of Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria in the weekly media briefing here Thursday said the Indian forces repeated ceasefire violations on the LoC and the Working Boundary that resulted in the loss of more than 50 innocent civilians and injuries to 145 in the year 2016.

The villages and populated areas are being targeted deliberately by the Indian occupation forces.

He said that Pakistan has repeatedly lodged protest with India in this regard. However, our armed forces have always given a befitting response to Indian aggression with entire Pakistani nation united.

Terming the action of the India occupation forces a highly condemnable violation of Kashmiris fundamental rights, he said, the international community should call India to account for its crimes against humanity in Indian occupied Kashmir.

“We remain committed to the Kashmiris legitimate movement for self determination,” the spokesperson of the Foreign Office said.

He said Indian occupation forces in their continued act of state terrorism blasted a house in Kulgam, resulting in the death of, reportedly, 6 Kashmiris on Feb 13, whereby some 30 were injured, when Indian forces opened fire on peaceful demonstrators. Pallet guns were used ruthlessly, he added.

Entire Hurriyat Leadership, including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik has been arrested to deny them protest against killings of innocent Kashmiris.

Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi and her associate Sofi Fahmeeda remain in continuous house arrest. Kashmiris are constantly denied offering of Juma prayers, he maintained.

Besides lodging protests, Foreign Office has been regularly briefing the diplomatic community in Islamabad including P5 countries, OIC Ambassadors, and Representatives of other countries on the situation created by India that threatens peace in the region, he informed.

However, the role of UNMOGIP is crucial. We call upon the UNMOGIP, which has the mandate to monitor the ceasefire violations at LoC and Working Boundary, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, to play its role. Pakistan has always extended full cooperation to UNMOGIP. On the contrary, India constantly violates the UN Resolutions by not cooperating with UNMOGIP.

Expressing condolences with the martyred of different terrorists activities, he said, We strongly condemn terrorist attack in Lahore, attack on Judges vehicle in Hayatabad in Peshawar on Wednesday, and earlier, Shahadat (martyrdom) of bomb disposal squad in Quetta, and Shahadat of our 3 brave soldiers at LoC due to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violations.

“We salute personnel of our valiant Law Enforcement Agencies, who laid their lives for us. We are deeply saddened at the loss of our brethren’s precious lives. We pray for them. Those behind these terrorist attacks should know that our resilient nation remains undeterred by such cowardly acts rather it further emboldens our resolve to deal with our enemies and the enemies of humanity decisively and eliminate the menace,” he remarked.