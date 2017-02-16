India gets seat at Afghanistan meet on request, but will plough a lonely furrow

NEW DELHI: An Indian external affairs ministry delegation will participate in the latest regional conference on Afghanistan hosted by Russia, though the first such conference in December had kept India and Afghanistan out.

According to Indian media, India made its way into the conference, after NSA Ajit Doval travelled to Russia at the end of Janaury to meet Russian security council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a confidant of President Vladmir Putin, where he is believed to have requested an invitation for the conference on Afghanistan. It was only after this meeting that India was included.

Since Moscow appointed its presidential envoy on Af-Pak, Zamir Kabulov, there has been a clear divergence between India and Russia on the future of Afghanistan.

Russia has leaned much closer to the Pakistan view that the Taliban are a legitimate player in Afghanistan, and should be pushed for negotiations with the Ghani government.

India has maintained that Taliban remains the main problem in Afghanistan and peace in Afghanistan can only come when Pakistan stops support and sanctuary for the extremist organisation, the Indian media reported.

China and Iran back Pakistan’s view, both countries have kept contacts with Taliban alive using them to fight a bigger enemy, US. Russia has joined this mix. In the past year, Russia has strengthened its off-line contacts with Taliban.

Russia, Pakistan, China and Iran have less difficulty with a power-sharing agreement between Kabul and the Taliban. This means India will plough a lonely furrow in the talks in Moscow.