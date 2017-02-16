Gov’t to support exporters in poultry sector: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir has said that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) government would support the exporters in poultry sector.



Welcoming the lifting ban by the UAE on poultry sector, he said a big market was available for exporters in the gulf region.

Talking to a news channel, he said the government and concerned ministries would extend full assistance to the exporters for capturing market in the UAE.

He said efforts had not been made in the past but the present government took initiatives and succeeded in convincing the UAE, for entering into the market of the region.

He said Pakistan’s poultry sector held advance technology and the exporters could utilize the potential in this regard in a befitting manner.

Meanwhile, Managing Director K&N’s Khalil Sattar appreciated the steps of the present government in convincing the UAE which paved the way for lifting ban on poultry sector.

He invited the members and other businessmen to come forward and avail the opportunity to export the Pakistan’s products in UAE in a proper manner.