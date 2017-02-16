Google CEO Sundar Pichai writes back to girl, 7, who wants a job

An “entrepreneurial” seven year old wrote to Google for a job and its CEO replied.



After discussing her father’s work, Chloe Bridgewater decided she would like to work for Google and penned a letter beginning “dear Google boss”.

It was only the schoolgirl’s second letter, after her first missive to Father Christmas, but the search engine’s CEO Sundar Pichai wrote back.

Her father Andy said the girl “took it all in her stride”. “We were gobsmacked, but I don’t think Chloe could understand the magnitude of the reaction she’d got afterwards,” said father Andy, a sales manager from Hereford.

“She’s got a great entrepreneurial spirit. Ever since nursery, she’s always been told in school reports she’s bright, hard-working and polite – we’re very proud of her and her younger sister [Hollie, five] is similar,” he said. Mr Pichai’s full reply

“Thank you so much for your letter. I’m glad that you like computers and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology.