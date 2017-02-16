Four Levies men martyred in Ghalanai suicide bomb blast

GHALANAI: At least four Levies personnel were killed and as many injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the gate of Ghalanai Headquarters of Mohmand Agency on Wednesday.

A suicide bomber tried to enter the housing colony of the local political administration. When he was signaled to stop at the gate, the terrorist blew himself up, killing three Levies personnel and injuring some others, sources in the political administration said.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said two suicide bombers were on a motorbike one blew himself up at the gate while the other was killed by firing of security forces.

Security agencies had the intelligence about intrusion of suicide bombers from Afghanistan inside Mohmand agency, the ISPR said.

Political administration sources added that the Levies personnel laid their lives to save the lives of so many others present in housing colony and offices of the headquarters at the time of the attack.

The injured Levies personnel have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

Soon after the blast the areas was sealed and a thorough search operation was initiated to nab perpetrators involved in this cowardice act, political administration sources said.

Later, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in a raid conducted on Wednesday killed five terrorists in Ghalanai area of Mohmand agency.

FC spokesperson said that security forces were conducted search operation in Ghalanai area of Mohmand agency where five terrorists were killed. The spokesperson added that 20 suspects were also arrested during the search operation in different areas. Sources said that terror facilitators will also be contained in widescale search operation after the morning suicide blast. Agencies