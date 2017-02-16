FATA’s merger into KP inevitable: Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehrik-e -nsaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that merger of Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is inevitable for permanent solution of FATA’s issues.

Flanked by KP Chief Minister and cabinet members, the PTI Chief said that Centre, KP and FATA would have to sit together to decide the way of merger, adding that the merger and change should be gradual so that the people of FATA may accept the change.

He said there is no infrastructure in FATA and until the complete return of displaced persons and their rehabilitation and infrastructure development the merger wouldn’t be fruitful.

Imran Khan recommended that the utilization of funds in FATA should also be decided by jointly Centre, KP and FATA. He suggested that the development funds should be spent through local government system.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief condemned suicide attack on vehicle of judges in Hayatabad Phase-IV and said that the terrorists are on the run and such cowardly attack reflects their desperation.

Imran Khan asserted the menace of terrorism would be curbed at earliest and the nefarious designs of anti state elements would be foiled. Agencies