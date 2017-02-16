Several injured in blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine

SEHWAN SHARIF: Several people reportedly injured in a bomb blast inside the premises of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Shrine here on Thursday evening.



According to reports, nearly 40 people have been wounded in the explosion which took place near the shrine of sufi saint.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the shrine. The blast occurred in the premises of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, witness said.

The blast took place when devotees were performing Dhamal a (Sufi ritual), which was being attended by scores of people from across the country, sources said.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the shrine. The wounded were being shifted to hospitals in Jamshoro, Hyderabad and nearby areas.

(Developing story )