LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets ran out of steam Thursday after a lacklustre session in Asia, as investors brushed off another record performance on Wall Street.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies was down 0.2 percent at 7,288.84 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 slipped 0.1 percent to 11,778.99 points, while the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 4,925.54 compared with the closing level on Wednesday.