Each drop of nation’s blood to be revenged immediately: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said each drop of nation’s blood shall be revenged, and revenged immediately.



“No more restraint for anyone,” the army chief said, according to tweets by Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The army chief said, “Recent terrorist acts are being executed on directions from hostile powers and from sanctuaries in Afghanistan. We shall defend and respond.”

General Qamar Javed appealed to the nation to stay calm.

“Your security forces shall not allow hostile powers to succeed. We stand for our nation.”

The COAS directed Pakistan Army and Rangers for providing immediate assistance to Sehwan blast victims.

Army and Rangers had moved along with the medical support for the victims. The Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at Hyderabad was ready to receive casualties.