Yasin Malik arrested, Gilani, Mirwaiz put under house arrest

ISLAMABAD: The puppet authorities in its crackdown against the joint resistance leadership in Indian occupied Kashmir, arrested or put under house detention the entire top leadership to prevent a march Kulgam, Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Call for the march has been given by Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to express solidarity with families of the martyred youth, killed by Indian forces on Sunday.

A police party raided the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Wednesday night and arrested him, a JKLF spokesman said.

The authorities have also placed the Chairman of his Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest, while the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, is already under house detention.

A huge posse of policemen has been deployed outside the residences of Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to prevent them from moving out.