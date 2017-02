WASHINGTON: The United States has confirmed it had used uranium rounds during 2015 air strikes in Syria.

The US Central Command admitted that the combination of Armored Piercing Incendiary rounds containing high explosive incendiary rounds had been used in Syria during November 2015 with the view to destroy ISIS’s truck fleet at a large scale. These vehicles were being used to transport illegal oil.

The US had earlier used this controversial ammunition in Iraq after its occupation.