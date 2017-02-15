Turkey’s HUDA PAR to vote “YES” in the April 16 referendum

ANKARA: Zekeriya Yapicioglu, the chief of Turkey’s Islamic Kurdish Party also known as HUDA PAR on Wednesday said that the party would support the coming referendum scheduled for April 16.

In a press statement issued from the party’s headquarters here, Zekeriya Yapicioglu said that the HUDA PAR would support presidential system in the upcoming public referendum.

According to Ilkha the HUDA PAR chief said, “As you are familiar, Turkiye will go to the polls to vote on the amendment of the Constitution on April 16. As the proposed amendment to the Constitution cannot be found in the parliamentary 367, a referendum will be obligatory. When the Constitutional amendment was discussed in the commission and the general assembly of the parliament, there were tensions and images that we did not want to see emerged. The parliamentary phase of the change has been left behind, and it has come to say the people who are the true owners of the work.”

Stating that everyone should respect the choices of the people, Yapıcıoglu stated that those who say “yes” and “no” have different reasons, and he continued as follows:

“I must immediately state that we are uncomfortable with the images that appear in the commission and in the general assembly of the parliament. I must now state that we are mistaken in trying to reconstruct the same tension everybody should respect the choice of the people and nobody should see the right to blame those who do not think like him as treason. It is necessary to ignore that there may be different reasons for each of yes and no voters.

He said that we should respect the decision of people.