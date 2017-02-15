Syria talks in Astana delayed without explanation

By Maqsood Bhatti -
Photo courtesy Twitter.

ASTANA: Talks on Syrian crisis that were set to commence in Astana on Wednesday have been delayed by one day, without explaining the reasons. 

In this connection, an announcement was made by the Kazakhstan’s foreign minister on Wednesday.

Turkey, Iran and Russian were part of the talks. Now the talks will start on Feb 16 at 12:00 p.m local time.

Maqsood Bhatti

