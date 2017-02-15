Syria talks in Astana delayed without explanation

ASTANA: Talks on Syrian crisis that were set to commence in Astana on Wednesday have been delayed by one day, without explaining the reasons.

In this connection, an announcement was made by the Kazakhstan’s foreign minister on Wednesday.

The opening of the high-level meeting of the Astana Process on Syria is postponed until February 16, 2017, 12.00 p.m. (time of Astana) pic.twitter.com/uBkj8fgUId — MFA Kazakhstan (@MFA_KZ) February 15, 2017

Turkey, Iran and Russian were part of the talks. Now the talks will start on Feb 16 at 12:00 p.m local time.