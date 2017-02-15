Supreme Court to resume Panama case hearing today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will resume hearing of Panama Papers case on Wednesday (today).

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is hearing the case.

Earlier, the hearing was adjourned due to illness of Justice Azmat Saeed.

The counsel for Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, Salman Raja was presenting his arguments during the last hearing.

Before resuming his arguments, Salman Raja welcomed to Justice Sheikh Azmat, who joined the bench after recovery from illness today.

Raja observed that the case had three aspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.