Soldier embrassed martyrdom from Indian firing lays to rest with military honors

LARKANA: A Pakistan Army’s martyred soldier, Lance Naik Abdul Jabbar Junejo, who was martyred by Indian firing, was laid to rest with full military honors at his ancestral graveyard Qadan Faqir in village Sehar Station, taluka Dokri of Larkana district on Tuesday.

Martyred Lance Naik (45-year) was recruited in the Pakistan Army in 1999. He left behind three brothers, a daughter and a widow, to recall his sweet memories.

The soldier, Lance Naik Abdul Jabbar Junejo was killed in the Chamb Sector of Line of Control (LoC), near Bhimber in Azad Kashmir.

The funeral was attended by Commander 16 Div Pano Akil Garrison Brig. Naushervan, Major Saif, Asalmuddin Junejo, brothers of Martyred Lance Naik Abdul Jabbar Junejo and other military, Police and civil administration officials, villagers and relatives. A large number of people belonging to all walks of life were also present on the occasion.

Brig. Naushervan and other military officers also laid floral wreaths on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff General and Corps Commander Sindh, and GOC PanoAkil Garrison on his grave.

A smartly-turned-out contingent of the Pak Army presented the guard of honour and last respects to the martyr, who sacrificed his life while defending the motherland.

Major Saif, representing the Pano Akil Garrison, unfurled the national flag on the grave of Martyred Lance Naik Abdul Jabbar Junejo.

Earlier, the funeral prayers were offered at Village Seehar Station of Larkana district. Commander 16 Div Pano Akil Garrison Brig. Naushervan, Major Saif, Civil, Army and Police officials, relatives of the martyred Soldier Lance Naik. Besides, a large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, talking to media-men, in village Seehar Station of Larkana district, martyred Lance Naik Abdul Jabbar Junejo’s Uncle Asalamuddin Junejo said it was his desire to embrace martyrdom defending the motherland. He saluted the Pak Army. APP