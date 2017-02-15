Rocket League is adding PlayStation 4 Pro support

Psyonix, which had developed Rocket League, has announced that its flagship game soccer-with-cars would support PlayStation 4 Pro game console of Sony.

Devin Conners, the community manager of Psyonix said that after an upcoming update the Rocket League would run at both 1080p and 4K 60 fps on new PlayStation 4 Pro. The update will arrive on Feb 21 (next Tuesday).

He added that such would only be the case in all arenas (both single and two-player split-screen modes). He continued that the three and four-player split-screen modes would offer 60 frames a second in most arenas.

The community manager promised that besides this update many other content updates have been planned for this year. He said that the new updates will also feature Hot Wheels premium DLC cars and a fan-voted Player’s Choice.