Qatari letters like a paper boat, cannot save anyone from drowning: Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq on Wednesday termed the Qatari letters as ‘paper boat’ which cannot save from drowning. He said Panama Papers’ case exposed involvement of Pakistani rulers for cashing their powers for personal businesses.

Sirajul Haq, while addressing press conference outside the Supreme Court (SC) building after hearing of Panama case, said ministers of ruling political party were trying to secure the ruling family. He said Panama Papers’ case will not be restricted to ruling family but it was against everyone else who were involved in looting national treasury.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) wanted to get such mechanism and roadmap against corruption where accountability will start from himself and later the other persons will be brought to laws. On the occasion, JI Naib Ameer Asadullah Bhutto and JI counsel Asif Taufeeq Butt were also present.

He clarified that Jamaat-e-Islami wanted a decision in favour of whole nation for complete elimination of corruption from the country.

While answering a question regarding strike of pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing companies, Sirajul Haq said the current rulers were iron-hearted who could not be moulded by watching patients fighting for their lives in hospitals. He said rulers were exhibiting criminal obstinacy which costs patients to loss their lives.

He slammed the government over adopting political tactics for their own good. Federal and provincial governments have responsibility to resolve the matter through negotiations as it was not only the problem of Punjab but of whole country. He urged to ensure provision of safe and original medicines to patients by the government.