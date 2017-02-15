PSL fixing scam: Irfan barred from using phone

DUBAI: Following fixing scam, Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials have decided to bar Mohammad Irfan from using cell phone.

Mohammad Irfan who is the third player named in mega-spot fixing syndicate has been barred from using either his or any other phone until he gets clearance from the board.

He can only contact to his family after taking permission from the board and PSL officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were provisionally suspended by the board after being named in the alleged fixing scam.

However, Zulfiqar Babar and Shahzaib Hassan were cleared from the board after brief interrogation while Irfan is still under observation.