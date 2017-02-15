Peshawar blast leaves two dead, 18 injured

PESHAWAR: At least two people were killed while 18 others sustain injuries in a blast in Hayatabad, area of Peshawar on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, the explosion occurred near the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

A suicide bomber who was riding a motorcycle hit a government vehicle, causing an explosion near the Hayatabad Medical Complex, Police said.

Sources confirmed that a Civil Judge Asif Jadoon was among the injured while the driver of the vehicle was killed in the attack.

Speaking to media, PTI leader Shaukat Yousufzai confirmed one person had died in the attack while three female members of the judiciary were also among the injured along with Asif Jadoon.

SSP Operation Peshawar Sajjad Khan confirmed it was a suicide attack adding the bomber’s body parts had been recovered.

Reporters from the Hayatabad Medical Complex, confirmed that two bodies had been brought to the hospital while 15 injured were under treatment.

This is the third terrorist attack reported in the country today.