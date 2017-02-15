Panama case: Supreme Court resumes hearing after Justice Azmat’s recovery

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday resumed the hearing of Panama Papers case as Justice Azmat Saeed joined the bench after recovery from illness.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is hearing the case.

Earlier, the hearing was adjourned due to illness of Justice Azmat Saeed.

Before resuming his arguments, Salman Raja welcomed to Justice Sheikh Azmat, who joined the bench after recovery from illness today.

Raja observed that the case had three aspects. The first is the speeches and interviews of the prime minister, the second is official record while the third one is the measures the premier had taken.

The counsel told the court that the Sharif family had to go through trauma in 1999 and all the record was confiscated.

He added that presenting all the details of 45 years was not possible. However, Raja said he would produce all the available record with the court.

He prayed the court if the PM’s children were considered as accused under NAB law then the burden of proof does not lie with him.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.