Myanmar woman arrested in probe into death of stepbrother of North Korean leader

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police on Wednesday arrested a Myanmar woman regrading ongoing probe into killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s stepbrother Kim Jong Nam, who was killed in Kuala Lampur on Sunday.
According to Malaysia’a state-run news agency Bernama, the woman identified as Doan Thi Huong was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) at the Kuala Lumpur airport’s low-cost terminal.
The 29-year-old woman was carrying travel documents of Vietnam.
Further details were not immediately available.
Earlier, South Korean intelligence agency had suspected that two North Korean women killed Kim Jong Nam.