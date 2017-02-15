Mayweather quashes rumors of McGregor fight

LOS ANGELES: Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has dismissed all the speculation and rumours of a deal to a mega bout against Ultimate Fighting Championship Conor McGregor, insisting he is content to remain retired.

The undefeated 39-year old American took the floor of social media, ‘Instagram’ late Tuesday, telling his fans that he wanted to set the record straight.

“There seems to be several rumors floating around media recently however, let the record show, there hasn’t been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters. I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time. If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world to know,” Mayweather said on Instagram.

His statement may be sincere or it may not be. He has been know in the past to often stretch the truth announcing several times that the fight of the moment would be his last only to use that ploy as a bargaining tool to try and sell more tickets.

The possibility of a fight between boxer Mayweather and McGregor appeared to get a boost as Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White said he’d pay $25 million to each.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Mayweather, who retired in 2015 with a perfect 49-0 record, is considered one of the greatest fighters of all-time. McGregor has never fought a professional boxing match.

McGregor became the first man to simultaneously hold UFC titles in two weight divisions when he beat Eddie Alvarez in New York on November 12.

Earlier, it was reported that, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have finally reached a multi-million dollar deal to fight at Las Vegas.