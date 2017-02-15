KMC signs MoU with WWF to promote alternative energy resources

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and WWF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Wednesday to promote alternative energy resources and build a climate resilient Karachi.

The organization aims to conserve nature and ecological processes.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Badar Jameel, Financial Advisor Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, D.G Parks Afaq Mirza, D.G Technical Services Shahab Anwer, Sr. Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Sr. Director CSR Saif Abbas, Regional Director WWF Ali Dehalvi and others attended the signing ceremony, said a statement.

The MoU aims to develop a close working relationship and partner on various initiatives relating to sustainable use of natural resources; sharing of information on conservation initiatives and conducting joint activities to register Karachi for global Earth Hour City Challenge.

Speaking on the occasion Wasim Akhtar said wrong and flawed policies of our planners led Karachi to increased environmental pollution in the city that also posed dangers to marine life. Now we will do such a planning with the WWF that could diminish pollution in the city, he added.

He said that we failed to protect the migrating birds which come here in winter all the way from Siberia or mangrove forest in our coastal areas.

He said that we will fully cooperate with the WWF for protection of our marine life and to deal with the challenges of climate change in our region.

Regional Head Sindh and Balochistan, WWF Ali Dehlavi said that conventional energy resources are diminishing at a fast pace due to high industrial demand and an increasing population in country.

He shared that the introduction of renewable energy can help reduce emissions of green house gases and build a climate resilient city.

He further added that climate change is not only adversely impacting metropolitan cities, particularly Karachi, but poses serious threats to the quality of life.

The WWF- Pakistan will provide technical support and facilitate in energy conservation programs and energy efficiency campaigns.

In addition, he said the organization will provide guidance for policy development and implementation that advocate and develop environmental conservation initiatives in Karachi.