JI spokesperson answers allegations by PML-N leaders

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan spokesperson and central secretary information, Ameerul Azeem, on Wednesday clarified the political party possessed public powers on basis of its ideological struggle and infrastructure that did not need any support of corruptible elements for gains.

Ameerul Azeem was responding the allegations levelled by Prime Minister’ special advisor Asif Kirmani and some leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

He clarified that JI Azad Jammu Kashmir has no organizational connection with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan as it has independent infrastructure, Shura system and institutions. He added JI AJK was completely independent to make their decisions.

The spokesperson said JI AJK supported PML-N in previous election while the ruling party provided two reserved seats. He slammed the allegations, saying that terming the move as ‘beg or crutches’ was tantamount to hiding facts.

Ameerul Azeem said the electoral adjustment was made independently between Raja Farooq Haider and JI AJK Ameer Abdul Rasheed Turrabi, while PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and JI Chief Sirajul Haq have not attended a single session in the series of meetings. He said PML-N leaders have no rights to demand Senator Sirajul Haq for returning of their reserved seats when all decisions were made by local leadership of AJK from both sides.

The spokesperson strongly condemned the allegations against JI Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq who possessed popularity across the country for his struggle against corruption.