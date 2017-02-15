India launches record 104 satellites to monitor Pakistan, China

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday successfully launched 104 satellites on a single mission from Sriharikota Space Centre, breaking Russian record of sending 37 satellites in 2014.

India will use the satellites to monitor Pakistan and China.

With the launch of the latest earth-observation satellites, now New Delhi has three electronic devices in the space. The US leads the club with 88 satellites while the rest are from Switzerland, the UAE, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Israel and Germany.

Spoke to the Secretary, Department of Space and congratulated him & the entire team of scientists on today’s exceptional achievement. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2017

India will now has a bigger share in the global space industry worth $300 billion.

The satellite was launched from the Sriharikota Space Centre located in east India, an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official said.

Following launch of the satellite the phrase “world record” is trending on social networking site Twitter.

The satellite is also carrying a cartographic device that is capable of taking high resolution pictures.