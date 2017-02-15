Hafiz Naeem meets Sindh Governor, discusses Karachi issues

KARACHI: A delegation led by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, met Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Umer at Governor House here on Wednesday. The political personalities held discussion over current situation, development projects, improvement in transport sector of metropolis Karachi, electoral reformations and other matters of common interests in the meeting.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair welcomed the JI delegation, said that doors of Governor House will always open for all political parties. He detailed that the government will take support of Pakistan Armed Forces for holding census. Commenting over preparations for forthcoming election, Governor Zubair said transparent election will be ensured through implementation of electoral reformations across the country.

The Governor said Karachi was economic hub and its prosperity and stability were tantamount to security of the country. He urged all stakeholders of Sindh to show unity for prosperity of the province.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, while addressing media persons, said, “Jamaat-e-Islami is an important political party of the metropolis and it always served Karachittes whenever it was given chance by Mayorship or City Nazim. We demanded to adopt complete transparent procedures for population census and electoral system under supervision of military troops and Rangers, especially during vote counting in order to void injustice and partial elections.”

The JI Karachi Chief also demanded to take indiscriminate action against criminals for restoration of long-term peace in Karachi. He criticised the government and concerned authorities over whitewashing old criminals to rule the metropolis again which would go against interests of Karachittes. Naeem said Karachittes were suffering disasters of ethnic politics since last 30 years which needed an end.

Commenting over atrocities of K-Electric and National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), he said K-Electric created menace for Karachi citizens via overbilling and loadshedding, whereas, people were forced to stand for hours to get their national identity cards outside NADRA offices.

Naeem demanded the federal government and concerned authorities for resolving issues of loadshedding and issuance of national identity cards, especially for patriotic Bengalis, Pakhtuns and persons belonging to East Pakistan who are facing difficulties to get identifications from NADRA offices.

The meeting was also attended by JI Karachi Secretary Abdul Wahab, JI Naib Ameer Muzaffar Hashmi, Muslim Pervez, Deputy Secretary Saifuddin Advocate and Secretary Information Zahid Askari.