FC kill five terrorists in Mohmand agency

PESHAWAR: Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in a raid conducted on Wednesday killed five terrorists in Ghalanai area of Mohmand agency.

FC spokesperson said that security forces were conducted search operation in Ghalanai area of Mohmand agency where five terrorists were killed. The spokesperson added that 20 suspects were also arrested during the search operation in different areas. Sources said that terror facilitators will also be contained in widescale search operation after the morning suicide blast.

Earlier, a suicide attack martyred four Levies’ officials and injured five on Wednesday morning at Political Agent’s headquarters at Mohmand agency. In a rapid retaliation, security forces gunned down second suicide bomber at the gate.