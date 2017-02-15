Education among topmost priorities of government: KP Governor

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that opportunities of higher education for our students have been increased as education is among the topmost priorities of incumbent government.

He stated this while addressing the 9th Convocation ceremony of City University of Science and Information Technology in Peshawar on Wednesday.

President of the University, Mr. Saboor Sethi, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Attaullah, teachers, parents of graduating students and a large number of students were present on this occasion.

The Governor, who is also the patron of the university, conferred degrees to a total of 350 graduating students of various disciplines while sixteen were given gold medals on their distinctive achievement.

He also appreciated the services of Peshawar Model Educational System for securing respectable position amongst top universities of the country.

He said there has been a rapid increase in number of colleges and universities over last few years which definitely will play an indispensable role in progress of the entire nation.