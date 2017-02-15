Delegations of Students, teachers visit Gawadar

RAWALPINDI: A delegation comprising of 230 students and teachers of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lasbela Educational Institutions visited Gwadar, ISPR reported on Wednesday.

On arrival at Gwadar, the delegation was received by representatives of Army, civil administration and students of local colleges.

The visiting dignitaries were given detailed briefing on China Pakistan Economic Corridor, development of Gwadar port and different projects by Gwadar Port Authorities and Gwadar Development Authorities.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz also had an interactive session with the students and clarified their queries.

He also participated in a peace walk along with students organized by the locals and later on hosted a dinner in the honour of visiting delegation.

The initiative of Youth Exchange Programme was launched in 2015 with the aim to create harmony among the students of different provinces and provide more opportunities to the students of less developed areas of Balochistan to learn from the students and faculties of other provinces. Such visits are now regular feature of Youth Exchange Programme.