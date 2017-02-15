Court orders stoppage of salary of cop, NBWs against 12 cops

KHAIRPUR: The district court on Wednesday issued orders for stoppage of salary of an ASI and non-bailable warrants against 12 other cops because of their failure to appear in the country.

According to details, the 2nd additional district and session judge Khairpur Abdul Rehman Qazi has directed IGP Sindh, Accountant General of Sindh, and others concerned officers to stop salary of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Bashir Ahmed Abro, who was posted in Korangi Zone, Karachi. The said ASI was not appearing before the court.

The same court also issued non-bailable warrants against Sub Inspector Nazir Ahmed Bhayo, ASI Khalil Ahmed Soomro, ASI Bashir Ahmed Abro, Abdul Razak Sandelo, Ali Din, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ghualm Abbas and others.