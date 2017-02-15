Commander US Naval Forces calls on Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD: Commander U.S Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) Vice Admiral Kevin M Donegan visited Naval Headquarters today and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral M Zakaullah in his office.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean Region came under discussion. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral M Zakaullah thanked the visiting dignitary for participation by U.S Navy in Exercise AMAN-17.

Commander US NAVCENT highly appreciated the conduct of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 at Karachi in which 37 nations participated with Ships, Aircraft, Helicopters, Special Operations Forces (SOFs)/Explosive Ordnance Teams/Marine teams and Observers.

He also lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel and active role being played by Pakistan Navy for maritime security and stability in the region.

He said that the near permanent presence of Pakistan Navy units in the Area of Responsibility (AOR) has greatly helped in shaping a secure environment for freedom of navigation in the region.