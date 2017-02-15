CM Shehbaz visits residences of martyred policemen

LAHORE: Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited residences of martyred police officials and expressed condolences with the members of bereaved families, besides giving them cheques of Rs 10 million each.

Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Head Constable Asmat Ali in Sahiwal, Constable Muhammad Nadeem in Renala Khurd, Constable Irfan Mehmood in Depalpur and Constable Aslam in Raja Jang village of Kasur.

Separately talking to the families of martyred police officials, the chief minister said the Punjab government would bear education and medical expenditures of children of the police martyrs and the families of the police officials died in the Lahore blast will continuously get salaries.

Talking to the family of martyred Head Constable Asmat Ali in Sahiwal, Shehbaz Sharif said the IGP Punjab had been directed that the widow and children of Asmat Ali would get salaries without any interruption and police officers will remain in contact with the family to look after them. He said Asmat Ali had achieved the great status of martyrdom and the Muslims believe that martyrs are alive and the status of martyrdom is priceless, and death of a martyr is the life of the nation and no worldly reward can be the substitute of the sacrifice of the martyrs.

He said the nation will take revenge from terrorists and Allah will disgrace these ruthless beasts in this world and the hereafter.

Later, he went to the grave of Asmat Ali and offered Fateha.

Separately, the chief minister visited the family of Constable Muhammad Nadeem in Renala Khurd to express condolence. He said police martyrs are the heroes of the nation and he is visiting the families of the police martyrs on the instruction of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He gave the families compensation cheque and said sacrifices of the martyrs will not go waste and everybody involved in the Lahore suicide blast will be identified and punished. He said this war against terrorism is the war of the whole nation and the nation will take revenge of every victim of terrorism.

Talking to the family of the martyred Constable Irfan Mehmood in a village of Depalpur, the chief minister said the high school in the village had been named after Irfan Mehmood to pay homage to his sacrifice.

Talking to the family of Constable Aslam in Kasur, he said every possible step will be taken to look after the families of the police martyrs and he announced a 14-scale job for the widow of Aslam who holds master’s degree in English literature.

The families of the police martyrs told the chief minister that they are proud of their loved ones who sacrificed their lives for the motherland and: “We are ready to give every sacrifice to eliminate terrorism”. They said their confidence and morale have been boosted after the sacrifices of their loved ones.

Talking to them, the chief minister said his courage and confidence had been increased after seeing their morale and the nation would uproot the menace of terrorism with same zeal.