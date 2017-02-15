Access to Information Bill to ensure transparency, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said the approval of the government-drafted Access to Information Bill by the select committee of the Senate, represented the fulfillment of yet another pledge of the prime minister and the manifesto of the PML (N).

Talking to the media after the select committee meeting, the minister observed that the government, parliamentary committees, lawyers and members of the civil society had made a sterling contribution in the finalization of the draft bill which would be presented in the next session of the parliament for formal enactment of the law.

She said the law regarding access to information and democracy were inseparable as they reinforced each other.

The bill seeks to ensure transparency in all the areas of government responsibility and betterment in governance. This law is already in force in some provinces.

The minister reiterated that the information commission contemplated to be set up under the proposed law would be an independent and autonomous body.

She however pointed out that the Access to Information Bill would accord protection to the matters related to national security and interests as well as those that could affect Pakistan’s relations with other countries. APP