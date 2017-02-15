71 arrested for profiteering, violation of meat-holiday

PESHAWAR: District administration has arrested 71 persons for poor cleanliness conditions, profiteering and violation of meat holiday from different parts of the district.

On the directives of Acting Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar, Shahid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Bashir Ahmad conducted raids in Hashtnagri and Nauthia areas and arrested 23 persons for profiteering and selling of meat in violation of meat holiday while AAC Imran Khan arrested 20 persons on the same charges from Faqirabad, Dalazak Road and Charsadda Road.

Similarly, AACs Abdul Nabi and Syed Shahzeb carried out checking in different restaurants and shops in University Town, Hayatabad and Tehkal area and arrested 28 persons for profiteering and violation of meat holiday.

The Acting Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Mahmood has warned the proprietors of all restaurants and shopkeepers to avoid selling meat on meat holiday and adhered to hygienic principles, otherwise stern action would be taken against them.