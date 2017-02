QUETTA: The Levies Force seized 57 kilogram hashish from a Karachi-bound car in Sorab area of Kalat district on national highway, on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner, Kalat, Jalal-ud-Din Kakar said that on a tip-off, Levies Force intercepted a car which was heading towards Karachi from Chaman area.

“The Levies Force conducted search of the vehicle and recovered 57 kg hashish concealed in it.

The Levies Force has registered a case against drug peddlers. Further probe was underway.