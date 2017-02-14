Yemen suicide car bombing kills three: officials

ADEN: A suicide car bomb attack in a rebel-held Yemeni town on Tuesday killed three people, including a child, and wounded eight others, a provincial official said.



The attack targeted a sports and culture club in the Huthi-controlled town of Radaa, he said, in the central province of Baida where Al-Qaeda fighters are present.

A nearby school was also damaged, the source said. Late last month, dozens of suspected Al-Qaeda militants, civilians and a US Navy Seal were killed in a US raid on a compound in the same province.

The United States considers Al-Qaeda´s Yemen-based franchise, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, to be the extremist group´s most dangerous.

More than 7,400 people have been killed in the war since a Saudi-led coalition started a military intervention in support of the government in March 2015, the UN says.

That toll includes around 1,400 children.