Watson back in England squad after injury

LONDON: Anthony Watson returned to the England squad after being named Monday in a 25-strong party for this week’s training camp in central London, the Rugby Football Union announced on Monday.

Bath wing Watson was ruled out of the start of Grand Slam champions England’s Six Nations title defence with a hamstring strain.

But following England’s dramatic 21-16 win over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, their second victory from as many matches this Six Nations and their 16th in a row against all opponents, Red Rose coach Eddie Jones said Watson, 22, was closing in on a recall.

“It looks like we might have Anthony Watson coming back which is fantastic,” said Jones, yet to lose a match as England coach, after stand-in wing Elliot Daly’s try four minutes from time sealed a stunning win at a packed Principality Stadium.

“We’re slowly, slowly getting a little bit stronger,” added the Australian.

Watson will hope to do enough in the next two weeks to get a chance to add to an impressive Test record of 12 tries in 24 Tests when England next play Italy at Twickenham on February 26.

Meanwhile prop Mako Vunipola will look to prove his fitness for Saracens next week, which means Northampton front row Paul Hill has been retained in the squad while Wasps’s Matt Mullen has dropped out.

The training camp runs until Friday.