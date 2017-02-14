US Muslim groups refuse funds from government

Muslim groups in US while protesting against Trump have rejected the government’s funds.



According to details, Islamic schools and organizations have refused the funds aimed at combating violent extremism.

Los Angeles’s South California Islamic Centre comes on second while receiving annual funds from the government.

Before this, Unity Productions Association also returned $4lac funds in protest which were for the preparation of a training film against extremism and violence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fund begin in Obama regime in 2011 to combat terrorism.

Protests have also been recorded in more than 20 Mexico cities.