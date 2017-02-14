Toshiba dives on shock loss-reporting delay

TOKYO: Toshiba shares dived Tuesday after it delayed the release of financial results expected to include billions of dollars in losses tied to its ailing US nuclear power unit.

The stock price plunged 9.45 percent to 226.2 yen at one point after it surprised markets by saying its nine-month earnings report had “not yet become available”.

The shares closed down 8.0 percent at 229.8 yen.

“We have submitted a request to extend the deadline” by one month for the earnings which were due on Tuesday, Toshiba said in a statement, citing ongoing reviews by its lawyers and an independent auditing firm.

The longer-than-expected review period is required to investigate information from a whistleblower which is linked to its US nuclear business, it said.

It was unclear if company executives would still hold a previously scheduled news briefing later in the day, according to a company spokeswoman.