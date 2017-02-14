Tokyo stocks open higher

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday after Wall Street charged to fresh record highs and an improved economic forecast lifted eurozone markets.

US stocks extended a rally sparked after President Donald Trump’s comments Thursday that he plans to release details of a tax cut plan soon, with all three major US indices hitting record highs for the third straight day.

The Dow climbed 0.7 percent to end at 20,412.16 while the Frankfurt and Paris markets each gained about one percent following the eurozone forecast.

The 19-country eurozone will grow 1.6 percent in 2017 followed by 1.8 percent in 2018, the European Commission said in its winter economic forecast.

That compares with estimates of 1.5 percent in 2017 and 1.7 percent in 2018 published in November.

For the first time in a decade and since before the financial crisis, all 28 EU member states were predicted to grow during the three-year forecast period.

“US stocks… are continuing to make new record highs by the day,” Ray Attrill, a strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

Trump’s promise to release a “phenomenal” tax cut plan in coming weeks is “still resonating, with the risk of disappointment obvious”, he added.

Investors are also looking to US Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s testimony to Congress on Tuesday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.15 percent, or 29.12 points, to 19,488.27 in early trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.26 percent, or 3.99 points, to 1,558.19.