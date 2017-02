SARGODHA: At least three labourers died and 15 others were injured when a truck over turned here on Tuesday.



Rescue sources said that a truck with labourers on board turned turtle due to over speeding and reckless driving near Abbaspur Wadhi area in Sargodha.

Three labourers died on the spot in the accident and 15 others were injured who were rushed to hospital for treatment where condition of some labourers was stated to be critical.